Transcript for Woman allegedly left 2 babies locked in car during scorching heat wave

There's no excuse to leave two children in a car an occupying especially not kept the heat that's reckless and that could cost them their lives. She said she just went in for a moment but it was clearly a lot longer than that because those children are very sweaty and very distressed crying heavily. And very very upset by what they've been through and take your children with you wake them up he'd rather have them fussy and upset when you in the store. And possibly worst case noon dad because they sweated out inside of your car while you were shocking.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.