Woman armed with cleaver taken down in precinct

Officers jumped into action when a woman holding another woman hostage entered the Salinas Police Department lobby.
0:59 | 09/29/19

The situation began winning 43 year old woman was finishing up her business at the police counter. As you can see on the videos for years to make a way outside of the lobby. What you can't see is that she's confronted by capitol lawn and takes hold of her places earn a headlock. And a scorcher back into the police department while brandishing the meat cleaver.

