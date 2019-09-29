Transcript for Woman armed with cleaver taken down in precinct

The situation began winning 43 year old woman was finishing up her business at the police counter. As you can see on the videos for years to make a way outside of the lobby. What you can't see is that she's confronted by capitol lawn and takes hold of her places earn a headlock. And a scorcher back into the police department while brandishing the meat cleaver.

