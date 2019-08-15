Transcript for Woman battling several diseases finds healing through surfing

The biggest yet so glad to get ever experienced an election. He just can't don't love seeing and feeling amazingly this you'll want to stop. A Healy which can only be found out here along with rookies helped. And a program like this one. What's amazing about rocky McCain in an April Sanchez catching this wave is April battles lupus. Fibromyalgia and Hashimoto's disease she's often last week so rocky works as her strength and the water because the paddling and power work. Get the boat catch the wave. It's amazing it's the best feeling I could never explain. To be able to finally be able to make it out there and rocky is what makes that possible C inches caught her first wave with rocky in catching the stove was addictive. Indeed he and with April they had to catch weights together. Now he's offering that type of service to anyone who might eat like April and be stability issues. Which prevent them from even thinking about surfing or heating in the water. Realizing it was neat. Actually need doing them. I cried the whole way back to end it was something I've never dreamed I'd be able to accomplish. It's so important for our community is that Ed that offer. Surf lessons or any other type activities to be all inclusive in with McCain and surface up lessons out what we represent. The McCain an adaptive surfing program if you surf city on the north side Huntington Beach pier by Keller for. Rocky is the chief instructor an owner all while he operates a surf board business. April says it's because if he's beautiful heart she gets to become part of the water he waits which he'll her. Obviously late date sting. A lot that they got out. In Huntington Beach jade Hernandez ABC savitch. Eyewitness News.

