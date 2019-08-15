-
Now Playing: Shark attack injures man on Florida's eastern coast
-
Now Playing: Surfing seniors, ice fishing and protests in Venezuela: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Woman battling several diseases finds healing through surfing
-
Now Playing: VR may mean real pain relief for hospital patients
-
Now Playing: What parents need to know about vaping and kids
-
Now Playing: New details from doctors treating vaping victims
-
Now Playing: New calls for Newark mayor to resign amid water crisis
-
Now Playing: Social media use harmful to teen girls’ mental health: Study
-
Now Playing: At-home workout device can give you the booty of your dreams
-
Now Playing: Family adopts 2 sisters, then finds out they're pregnant with twins
-
Now Playing: Why you should prioritize time for self-care
-
Now Playing: How to get your kids away from the screen and back to school
-
Now Playing: Kate Upton makes empowering body-positive statement with unretouched photo shoot
-
Now Playing: 10 new measles cases reported at start of school year
-
Now Playing: New study shows link between teens, vaping and marijuana
-
Now Playing: Dole baby spinach recalled over possible Salmonella contamination
-
Now Playing: Everything you need to know about PCOS
-
Now Playing: Former nurse with Parkinson's disease surprised with service dog
-
Now Playing: How much caffeine is too much for migraine sufferers?
-
Now Playing: New study finds too much coffee could trigger migraines