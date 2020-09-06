Transcript for Woman breaks record reaching the lowest point in the ocean

Hey guys we've been talking a lot about space so we thought was with the perfect story to bring you next. You know we actually know more about the surface of Mars than we do about the deepest parts of the ocean right here on her. So what astronaut who made history as the first American woman to walk in space. He's making history again this time nearly seven miles under walk. The first American woman to walk in space has reached new heights this time more than 35000. Feet under the ocean. Doctor Kathy Sullivan astronaut and ocean augur for traveled to Challenger Deep this weekend. That's the world's lowest known point in the ocean making her the first person to travel there and walk in space. What are magically marvelous. She experienced. Eyes ports. Along with a co pilot Victor all the school vote who has made the journey several times himself they explored and collected data in the least known environment on the planet. For an hour and a half. Few have traveled here before film director James Cameron being one of the lucky ones. After a roughly four hour ascend to the surface Sullivan called a few friends at the International Space Station. How amusing V. I asked. Two who are writing new asked. Nation states are. And usually like normal crossed out more offer middle. Nationals. Following her historic career with NASA Sullivan became a scientist for Noah and held various rules there and told when he seventeen. She feels both interest. Are not know the difference. Is. IE. And it was YE. Earth and space back and are so extraordinary rules. Spoke. Wise. Wall being the first person to hit these historic milestones was not her goal. Doctor Sullivan hopes her story can inspire others. I've looked at one person who are. Adventure. I or. The or sells. You want all wonderful day. And that is why doctor Sullivan's considered a consummate leader in the study of of the worlds of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.