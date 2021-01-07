Woman charged with hate crime in attack on teen

More
Miya Ponsetto, who falsely accused a Black teen of stealing her phone at a New York hotel last year, was arraigned Wednesday and charged with a hate crime.
0:45 | 07/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman charged with hate crime in attack on teen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Miya Ponsetto, who falsely accused a Black teen of stealing her phone at a New York hotel last year, was arraigned Wednesday and charged with a hate crime.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78605151","title":"Woman charged with hate crime in attack on teen","url":"/US/video/woman-charged-hate-crime-attack-teen-78605151"}