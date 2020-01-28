Transcript for Woman charged with keeping sister locked in cage

Leon advise they're appeared before a judge this morning without an attorney yet waved her case to court. I asked her about the charges filed against Serb by the attorney general's office. Take a listen to what she had to say anything USA on the charges filed against him have commented this time if you keep your sister negate. No idea. But they AG's office says otherwise in fact they claim buys are kept her sister in a warning cage with only a dirty mattress. That's sad and the homes living room they also claimed she provided little to no medical care. And her sister they say the house was in deplorable condition. There was no running water in the victim was not getting her prescribed medications. The 51 year old is facing several charges including neglect and abuse of a care dependent person. Unlawful restraint in false imprisonment. Among others her neck the court appearance is February 27 for a formal arraignment. Reporting in Centerville Washington County Caitlin Sykes Pittsburgh's action news for.

