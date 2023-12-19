Woman criminally charged after miscarriage in Ohio

A 33-year-old Ohio woman is charged with abuse of a corpse and will have to face a grand jury on accusations of trying to flush her 22-week fetus down the toilet after suffering a miscarriage.

December 19, 2023

