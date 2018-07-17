Transcript for Woman in critical condition after being attacked by bees

Paramedics transport the owner of the Lake Forest home that sits right next to a gas meter where thirty to 80000 bees were discovered just hours earlier the homeowner who only wanted to go by the name Sarah showed us where she had been stung. And Rick called the attack that left one ever house cleaners Maria in critical condition yours. He could screaming. I was sitting here rule. Ground beef. Three it she was there she kept trying to cover her head. With her hair but they then they started stinging her head. She was literally covered from head to toe her face was completely covered with bees firefighters say there was no time to put on protective gear they grab the first thing they could which was a carbon dioxide extinguisher. Spray the patient try to get as many visas they could offer and authorities say the victim believed to be in her early fifties stung 200 times to fire. Writer stunned multiple times are in stable condition it was so horrendous it was awful. And I felt so power this there was nothing I could do. Cynthia Emmett lives next door her dog was also stunned. Authorities say that these believed to be africanized had built a ten pound high. Experts say it's not clear what prompted the attack but the high had been there for about six months before anyone noticed.

