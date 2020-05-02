Transcript for Woman dragged by SUV stolen with her baby inside

It all happened in less than a minute at 941. The woman pulls into the gas station she leaves the door open and walks to the pump. 942. You can see a man crowd teen down run across Kennedy street and get into the white Mercedes SUV. An X Colin though Rick Jacobs was driving to work when he sought happen. Soy cheese stuffed. She's Amin who get my baby he got a baby eight toddler was in the backseat. In this security camera video from the Exxon station you concede the woman at run to the driver. The gas pump is long from the car. Witnesses tell ABC 7 NEWS she held on and was dragged down the street. Ordinance and toward. Are you when. She was Harlem she. He runs he Randall tour. I don't know how she get a bank and she's she walk and I don't know maybe god I don't. Which was just. The stolen car was abandoned about a half mile away at third indicator northwest the gas tank door still open. DC police say needed the child or mother or hurt the suspect got in another car and left. He was just driving just drive that you didn't care. Think you double what what's the consequence look like.

