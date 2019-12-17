Transcript for Woman killed by falling debris

On 49 street and seventh avenue she was a well respected Manhattan architect. And vice president of as a bosh can owner representation. The department of building says a full inspection is being performed on the building and he will conduct a thorough investigation. Into the costs and I just can I can't believe I don't happen to remedy might. We're Christian in the building was cited back in April from damaged terra cotta. At areas above fifteen. Floors in several locations which poses a falling hazard for pedestrians. The building's owner released a statement saying quote we are saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the Fam leave the company will fully cooperate with the city. In the ongoing matter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.