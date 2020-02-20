Transcript for Woman killed during Mardi Gras parade after being hit by float

We're back with a developing story out of New Orleans overnight a woman has been killed during a martyr cooperate witnesses say she was run over by a parade float. Which had two sections the victim apparently was trying to cross the street between those sections. But she tripped over the hit that was connecting them. Risky rescue in northern California paired letter lost control and was left dangling from these power lines for three hours. Near Yuba City firefighters cut power to the area. As a crowd gathered to watch the high wire rescue. Oh my god there's a pair motor is stuck in the power lines of weird I think we're all just rooting for him to get down safely. The parent lighter showed his gratitude to the cheering crowd after his rescue.

