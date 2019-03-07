Transcript for Woman leaves $5,000 tip on boyfriend's credit card

Clear sky cafe a beachside staple for both tourists and locals had a great waiter great staff today those one server recently had a big reason to smile after receiving this massive tent. Five grand on a 55 dollar check. There wow that's that's crazy I've never heard of being like them may be in the movies and we soon learned this story has a plot twist worthy of Hollywood script. Police say 24 year old Serena will be used her boyfriend's credit card to leave out revenge ten. Yeah I mean that's pretty happy but. I gaining. It hasn't happened in that deadly hit back. The victim reporting the charge as fraught telling investigators wolf was drunk or trying to get back at him for not buying her plane ticket back to New York. Is crazy. And it's pretty fun me. Police say clear sky cafe already paid out the waitress we asked if the five grand is hers to keep. Management here won't give me an answer restaurant customers. They seem to be split did you get the. I mean yeah it's not her fault and Brooklyn about yes they sue Laver to execute its. Even though as part. I am is on this very wolf. First denied making the purchase she's charged with grand theft in Clearwater Beach Ryan Smith. ABC action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.