Transcript for Woman missing after hike in California desert

It's a desperate plea for help and in is looking for his wife after she went missing over the weekend while hiking Bob and Barbara Thomas frequently explore together taking your trailer on small trips so this weekend wasn't anything unusual they did a short hike in the Mojave Desert and were all pulls back to their camper when Bob stopped take a picture. By the time I took the picture she was continue on because she wanted to use your peak. And she rounded the corner and I lost sight of her. That's the last time he saw her. He got back to their camp and there was no Trace of her so he called 911. They had the fire trucks out there the ambulance that paramedics they had the they actually brought a dog team out later they had a helicopter it was coming in. Even with this massive search party there was no sign of her anywhere search and rescue is still out there looking but Bob thinks something happened when she crossed a road to get back to their camp might. Feeling is that she was picked up because she had to cross a highway. She was wearing a bikini and she had a beer earner here. He thinks there's a chance she was taken to the Las Vegas area so he's asking everyone to stay on high alert. I just want my wife back. And if somebody help their pastor Richard feel somebody goes. Please. Drop her off and safe place. Where she can contact Paris and that's it. This heartbroken husband. Looking for any answers that could lead him to his missing wife. And we all wish tell each other before we go to bed at night. How much we love each. So. Weber has her. Please release your. No question judged.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.