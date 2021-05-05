Transcript for Woman missing for months is found alive

So yeah. I direct or own parents. Helped change. All. Utah officials believe a woman missing since November. Chose to stay in the woods for more than five months she was found Monday living in a tent about fifty miles south of Salt Lake City. Authorities say the woman had lost a lot of weight she told them she survived by searching for grass and Maas. She's undergoing a mental health evaluation. They do so at the drone up and apparently on one of its first passes to drone crashed so they went up looking for the drone that crashed. And in doing that they came across another small campsite. Where there was a tent and as they're looking at this. The zipper of the ten zipped in this woman who we have identified the previous year in in November and December last year fixer had out.

