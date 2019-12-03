Woman goes missing from North Carolina home

More
The 38-year-old mother was last seen by her husband, and police say they have not ruled out foul play.
0:39 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman goes missing from North Carolina home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61633130,"title":"Woman goes missing from North Carolina home","duration":"0:39","description":"The 38-year-old mother was last seen by her husband, and police say they have not ruled out foul play. ","url":"/US/video/woman-missing-north-carolina-home-61633130","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.