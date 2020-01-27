Transcript for Woman opens fire in cigar lounge killing retired police officer, injuring 2 others

It is with much sadness. And a heavy heart that I stand before you this morning to inform you of the death of retired Illinois state police trooper. Gregory's. Serious injuries sustained by retired special agent Graham. And current Illinois state police district Chicago veteran trooper. Kate and block block. All three officers and active and retired were victims of the shooting that occurred in lisle Illinois approximately 1013. In the evening last night on Friday January 24. Lawler patrons at the humid or lisle. Retired trooper Reeves succumbed to his injuries and a local area hospital. Or McCain block retired special agent Lloyd Grahame are both currently hospitalized in stable condition. After sustaining serious injures. The law police department is the primary investigative agency in this on going investigation. The illicit police fully support their investigative efforts now details. Regarding the shooters identity. And a connection with the deceased are appropriately the subject of the investigation.

