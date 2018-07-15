Woman orders bear to get off her porch

More
One woman let a curious bear know it wasn't welcome after it walked onto her property near Lake Tahoe.
0:33 | 07/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman orders bear to get off her porch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56611301,"title":"Woman orders bear to get off her porch","duration":"0:33","description":"One woman let a curious bear know it wasn't welcome after it walked onto her property near Lake Tahoe.","url":"/US/video/woman-orders-bear-off-porch-56611301","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.