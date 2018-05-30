Transcript for Woman rescues trapped ducklings from storm drain

Hey yeah wouldn't that it wouldn't. Not all that and the Walton. It. Yeah. Yeah. Oh yeah. A it is subtle until our bull. Gay is that I'm here. Prominent Armageddon. Yeah. Powell. Who have us and get a minute an eighteen say it. I didn't yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.