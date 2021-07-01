Transcript for Woman shot inside the Capitol has been identified

And capitol police now say four people are dead after yesterday's sees those include three medical emergencies and one woman. Who was shot inside the capitol building White House correspondent Rachel Scott was there and she joins us live now. Rachel good morning I know we're just learning that woman's identity well what do we know overall about these deaths right now. Gas sources close a law enforcement with police department hearing DC. Have told us that her name was actually Babbitt now some. The reports how dare say that she was an air force veteran and as she was a big supporter of the president we know that she was shot inside of the US capitol police have confirmed that she was part of that group that broke into the capital. Took it under siege. And I was there I watch not too far from here. As she was rushed out on a stretcher we saw that she was badly injured we saw the blood gushing. From an area close to her neck and we were waiting to see what her condition was only to learn later that she had passed away. That it took hours Diane for this to get under control here we were. Out here from the beginning of the day watching as many of the president's supporters rallied here police were completely overwhelmed as they stormed. They capital and it wasn't until later and told the National Guard arrived on scene until the FBI arrived on scene that they got the situation under constant under control back US capitol secure Diane. And Rachel I know you were there in the morning it just looked like a protest a normal gathering at what we did you realize. That's something else was amiss. As soon as the president stopped speaking as soon as his remarks and it's I was exact. At least getting where we were when the president was speaking I was listening to his remarks in my in my ear my IFB. Who walked over to the front. The cast of the ad where the capital was BC no v.s in the White House we just socked thousands of people. Marching. Towards this area. And at first it seemed calm and then we saw a rash of them just stormed up the steps climbed the scaffolding the scaffolding work. Joseph Biden will be inaugurated as an ex president of the United States. And then came the smashing end of the windows we heard the chance. A fight for trunk inside a lawmakers were huddled under that are dashed during those moments in fear and we saw them just to rush it in Iowa got to talk to a few people yesterday who. We're leaving here they said they felt like great patriots as the president. Called but this was this was definitely a right it was a tense scene yesterday. Then again there's just so many questions on. And how the US capitol was left so vulnerable to the point where thousands of people were able to rush from all sides. Great kid and storm the senate floor Diane and return even more now politics a long time now what would your your head as you're witnessing mass. We'll listen I have been out here means an industry of Washington all summer reporting. On the the protests over racial violence in this country and I immediately thought back to win I was just outside of the White House and the president decided to take a walk over to saint John's. And I watched as peaceful demonstrators. Protesting. Police brutality a black lives being taken by the hands of police had their hands up. They were pushed they were shot to your chemical agents were fired on them there was such a large police and military presence. During that time during the summer of racial unrest. Yesterday. We saw none of that we knew thousands of people were coming to Washington DC we knew that the president was pushing these false claims of a rigged election telling his people to stay and by him. For this fights. And then police here they were not ready for next it was very clear we did not see the level of military presence of police presence that we saw. During the black lives natter protests during this summer and that is what I immediately thought of as I saw all the mayhem the frenzy in the chaos unfold right here on the steps of the US capitol something that we just simply have never seen before. And we will certainly be digging further into those questions in the days and weeks to come racial Scott thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.