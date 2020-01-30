Transcript for Woman slashes mother across face after child vomits on New York City bus

A bizarre crime under investigation this morning police say a woman slashed a mother across her face after want to for children bomb under Don and MTA bus in Brooklyn. Police released this picture of the suspect they say the attack happened Tuesday night in East New York. Investigators say the woman was angry the bus had to be taken out of service so she followed the mother and then a tractor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.