Women-led organizations leading the relief efforts for Ukrainians

Alyse Nelson, CEO and president of Vital Voices, and Oksana Horbunova, director of the NGO resource center in Kyiv, discuss the needs of Ukrainians.

August 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live