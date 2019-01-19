Transcript for Women's March 2019: Thousands of protesters across US rally

For the third time since president trump was elected marchers gathered in cities across the country celebrating the power of women and plaguing for a change. I am marching so that my daughter and my grandchildren won't have to this year's formal march taking place in Washington DC. Participants gathering at freedom plaza margin account that's from hotel a major theme among the marchers and the border and the government shut down. Yeah. Now I've just. Aren't that big check because the body did not happen but can't slow. The number a participant this year far short of the massive crowds of the first women's market when he seventeen. Attendance expected to be lower in part because of controversies surrounding the movement's leadership accusations of anti semitism and racism that the leaders have denied. Must says that EU. Since it see you can't jealous says the city. Happy yeah. The controversy has led some to break off. Several cities seeing multiple markets New York City the scene of both the women's market and the women. The ground clearly but it's in the falls. And yeah we need to make shag that we translate. Into policy. But the movement still continued for thousands across the country in attendance at Iowa presidential candidate senator Kirsten Gillibrand we must reject. Each other up. What does it all can be hurt and in Denver and Los Angeles Phoenix and almost all fifty states. The market bringing their message to American leader. Yeah. Reporting from the women's march in Washington DC lot of that he'd seen.

