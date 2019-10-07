Transcript for Women's World Cup champions celebrate at parade in NYC

And we begin with the celebration fit for a champion or rather champions New York City is holding a ticker tape parade. We're team USA today the World Cup champions in her. Here are evil pilgrim wasn't right in the thick of the crowd let's take a look at what she saw. He really were here just sitting iTunes the other thing. Everett hiring happened the other hand they're boring and or this ceremony that is happening. US women's team they're going to be given the keys this city. This ticker tape parade marching through the canyon of heroes that's with the area. Over here behind me is referred to had at an all these people here showing up to celebrate. Now. More time at world. Cup champions at something it's never been done before or while cup championships. One by the US women's team. At that time is over their job is actually not done yet that day are hoping for a three often. Field. Equal pay they're supposed to. Mediation and soon. Hoping to patents agreement as far back as in this next very hearing it. Tonight they have to go from here to the West Coast to California they're going to be. As. Today I make an appearance and I'll be at 8 PM eastern time that I hear on ABC. And then they go on a victory sort of make or accidents. That's expensive car accident games all across the country they're an air campaign season at the field. Hopefully that you. Finally the amateur wrest. But this victory but his victory for that and they have accomplished so much and spoken out about a lot of things will have to see how all please out. Of course all these people. I'm really excited he's here not here at them. Our I think you leave it's incredible out there.

