World ‘moving back towards “Handmaid's Tale,”’ Margaret Atwood says

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to author Margaret Atwood about her new book, “Burning Questions,” and her thoughts on women’s rights, climate change and whether humanity can reverse course.

