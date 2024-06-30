World Pride 2025 set to be largest LGBTQ+ celebration in history

The two-week-long celebration beginning on May 30, 2025 and stretching until June 8 is set with an impressive lineup of events, including a human rights conference and the World Pride parade.

June 30, 2024

