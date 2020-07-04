‘Worse than Katrina': New Orleans faces dangerous spike in COVID-19 deaths

More
New Orleans has become a hot spot for coronavirus cases as the state scrambles to keep up with the strain the outbreak is placing on the medical system.
4:55 | 04/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Worse than Katrina': New Orleans faces dangerous spike in COVID-19 deaths

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:55","description":"New Orleans has become a hot spot for coronavirus cases as the state scrambles to keep up with the strain the outbreak is placing on the medical system.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70011779","title":"‘Worse than Katrina': New Orleans faces dangerous spike in COVID-19 deaths","url":"/US/video/worse-katrina-orleans-faces-dangerous-spike-covid-19-70011779"}