Transcript for Worst quarter in US history

Free breaking news this morning the US just reported its worst economic plunge in history. Second quarter GDP fell 32 point 9% as most of the country. Shuts down to deal with. The cove in nineteen epidemic. ABC news business correspondent you're the Bolton is here live with us with more. Here drip is this all largely due to the shut down because of the pandemic or other more factors at play here. Well the pandemic who really is the biggest reason Diana and you stated at this as a backward looking numbers of his second quarter number and it is clearly the worst on record not to understate that. But this is for April may and June and as you know our economy was ground to a halt. 100%. In April so we did see some signs of life in May and June. But not enough to compensate for that complete m.'s total shut down. For the month of April consumer consumption what we are all spending. This is huge herds of our economic activity what we normally spend in restaurants in bars travel on close all of that adds up. To be a significant portion and not surprisingly. With the pandemic with those locked out orders. Consumers are really just stopped. So we saw that that's what we're getting this is our report card as you well know it's the broadest measure of all goods and services and it is showing. For the month of April collectively we stocks and. And not necessarily a huge surprise there since it was the plan for a pretty much everything to stop for April but. The big question is do we come back from this how do we come back from this how quickly do we come back with this wasn't realistic view on. Well I think a lot of questions there and most economists tell me at the virus is the economy the economy is the virus we have 21 states that the federal government. Have classified as hot zones red zones if you like where there is still a lot of transmission where more than 10% of the cases are coming in positive. We're seeing a lot in the south and a lot in the last and that certainly is going to affect what's happening we also got initially initial weekly jobless claims this morning. Sign that more American is. Are applying for unemployment benefits for the second straight week and if you look at the affect on the workforce. Amid a march you'll see about 33%. The US workforce has at some point applied for unemployment benefits. That is a huge part so it really cast doubt on whatever recovery. We can begin to see it casts doubt on just how strong activity I am. All right here's hoping we can get this thing under control for health and safety and the economy geared for thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.