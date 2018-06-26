Transcript for Wrong Red Hen getting tarred and feathered over Sarah Sanders controversy

The first weekend of summer was expected to be a busy one for this to remind restaurant but not the way turned out to be we were afraid. The first facets that I got. Watson or a Saturday was. Killing to proto owns the grade hand restaurant and old Seabrook and that's important to note because she says there has been a lot of confusion with one in Virginia. The proto says she received dozens of threats take reservations and mean messages from people who thought her restaurant. Was affiliated with the red handed in Virginia. Where the owner asked white house Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to eat. I have. You sure restaurant to get what you're restaurant in Virginia it each ships. They Wear profane and angry that there's just there was a lot of raids immediately to proto went to work to clear her restaurant's name. Calling red and restaurant. Acre Connecticut. Are not affiliated. And wrecked car. She also posted a message about the confusion on her restaurants FaceBook page. The messages continued Monday but so did calls of support online some left to her defense and tried to help clear up the confusion. We love our customers. Another way you'll know that this restaurant is not at all affiliated to the one in Virginia stick look at the menu. Rhode Island callon Mari you don't usually get that without the proto is hoping people get the real message about her main street restaurant up. Waiting independent school we welcome everybody here when everyone could experience and you won't before more people get at the at Easton mass basically it's perhaps at this point that is something that will. Dennis business and the livelihood of her employees. An old Saber team at the town easy.

