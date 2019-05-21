Transcript for Wrongfully convicted man released from prison after 47 years

A man was convicted of a murder he did not commit will finally had his charges dropped today Wayne county prosecutor Kym Worthy held a news conference. To discuss the latest developments in the case against Richard Phillips you see him right there. Phillips was charged with first degree murder back in 1971. And spent the last 45 years behind bars. But advocates recently brought forward raised questions about the case. Whitney said a conviction integrity unit looked into claims that keep person who testified during Phillips trial part lives. The newly discovered evidence on mr. Cuomo shows that Mitchell the central witness lied during the Phillips trial. But mr. and then later the woman gave evidence under oath that that is at the hearing before judge fox save different and that's what the murderer who framed mr. That's Phillips has always maintained his innocence the case against him was dismissed in a judge's courtroom immediately following. This morning's conference.

