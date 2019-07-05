Transcript for WWII veteran, 95, dies returning from 'Honor Flight'

Fellows last couple days. On this earth were very. Honorable for him and mineral. 95 year old frank main channel had been looking forward to this trip for a long time this trip meant so much to him and that we were so please group. Forgiveness tour of honor. David Smith is honor flight seeing Diego's founder they treat World War II in Korean war veterans to the trip of a lifetime to ring the memorials built in their honor. They do it to say think you. I had some time to spend with him he was just so wonderful individual and I couldn't read his excitement for being on that trip. And it was one of these things were thanking them there thanking us eyes and know we're here to thank you. Mantle was a technical sergeant in the army during World War II on the trip he was surrounded by loved ones his two sons and is 93 year old brother. But sadly on the flight home mr. mintel collapse suddenly. Yes it was almost instantaneous. And the MD is raced back and did what they could but. It. Was two it. As fate would have that there were two chaplains on the plane who said prayers for man channel. Also on the plane former San Diego police chief Shelly Zimmerman chief. Please when I'm back and recited the military honors. He was draped with an American flag as they departed the plane. Do you local ground crews students saluted. His sons are comforted knowing how special the weekend was for their dad alongside family in new friends it was just our pleasure to. Take him along to give him his tour of honor a man debris and dice ten news.

