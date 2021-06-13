Transcript for 9-year-old boy accidentally shot in chest by father

A nine year old boy was rushed to the hospital after being critically injured in an accidental shooting. Police say this happened on her she near Lyons in east Houston. That the child was with his father when they were involved in some sort of road re agents event. Police say the father thought that he was being followed so he pulled a gun in their drove home. Now on the father parked he tried to clear the gun but unfortunately the gun went off and it hit that nine year old in the chest. The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital he is expected to survive. Houston police say the father is not expected to face any criminal charges since they believe this was purely an accident.

