6-year-old boy allegedly thrown to floor by teacher

The kindergartener’s mother said the school principal called and informed her that her son “was physically assaulted by a teacher.”
3:00 | 01/27/20

Transcript for 6-year-old boy allegedly thrown to floor by teacher
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

