Transcript for 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in face

Police tape off the area in front of the apartment where the boy lived it is a crime scene now investigators talked to neighbors. The family his lived on the first floor in the apartment for less than a year but many neighbors say. They saw the little boy outside playing it's devastating I mean this terrible. As a parent I wouldn't you know I can't imagine that it's a you know there's. Basically. People kept to themselves and you know I seem to kids out there playing and for months he can into the park police say the boy was shot in the face and taken to trinity hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A neighbor saw the mother and father Russia out of the house apparently on the way to the hospital. It is they ran Allen receipt cards I got sick to my stomach and I started crying I just felt bad not only for the child is gone but. You know for the dead you know than the month to. While police are hitting the shooting may have been accidental the investigation is continuing to determine who owns the gun that was used and who fired it. According to a charter police spokesperson tragic news as this young child has succumbed to injuries. Family reports to police that they heard a gunshot while in another room and found their child with a gun. We extend our deepest condolences sis detectives continue to investigate. DC FS has also been called in to assist.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.