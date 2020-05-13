5-year-old boy shoots, kills brother after finding gun he thought was a toy

A 12-year-old boy is dead after his 5-year-old brother found a gun in the woods and accidentally shot him to death when he thought the firearm was a toy.
0:52 | 05/13/20

