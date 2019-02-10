Transcript for 9-year-old boy thrown out of Chicago school by staff: Lawsuit claims

And this is a story of area of the suite nine year old boy that. Who came from school in India and of this family. He came from a safe environment where he's doing well and he ended up in school and Inglewood. We're humans. Immediately. Bullied by. Virtually all the students because he was an outsider and because he was. He was different than that he you know he was not a hard kid he was a sweet young bored. So the video that you're gonna see what would leads up to this is this is what happens when this this nice young man did exactly what he's supposed to do what he was being bullied. It's school he continuously went in told. His counselor. The principal. Anyone that would listen to him he would talk to them about how he was being bullied. And you'll see that. That the school didn't like the fact that he was making complaints to school the principal didn't like the fact that. On his mother in history appears. We're doing what they're supposed to do and that is hold school accountable. I like everybody in an in the video they just say here it is that it happened nobody stop it some unease that go to jail orders. That's that's neglect. Now we don't do is that it might Indy fan could happen to burn out the year in that neighborhood know anything that. And it's another at Georgetown and I think that school. In your child is. Complaining every day in your diligence about the delay the hearing. Confronting that administrative don't know what's going in day. Convince you are trying to convince you that if your job. And conceded that he is our and it is there are adamant that the apparent that they pay attention to get the latest incident. Because they're not always wrong. And this is after he had made continued complaints about being harassed and bullet. He is essentially man handling him drags him into the principal's office. Moments later what happened storm. He gets thrown out of the school. Physically. Manhandled by this grown man. Rows of monitors school in noticed what he's wearing a pyrrhic khakis and assure. Look what everyone else is where inside the building there weren't sweaters and jackets. They throw this kid out. I'm the street in Inglewood. In leave them there it in to make matters worse. They call the police. In the report that there's a missing child. They report that some kid ray and out of school.

