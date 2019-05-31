Transcript for 8-year-old Chicago boy handcuffed, left in rain, as police raided home

The emotion remains raw for Alberta Wilson when re living a Chicago police morning raid on her south side home. One that left her home damaged and her children traumatize. Especially eight year old royal who was handcuffed by seven district police officers. They operate the goals of the wash through their freight to sleep adding that. They very nervous and jumpy. Wilson and her family were weakened by police it's 6 AM on March 15. Executing a search warrant with information and assault rifle was in the home and may have belonged to one of Wilson's older sons. Police ordered the mom and her family outside she says they pointed assault weapons at all of them including her three younger children. Ages 68 and nine. The adults were handcuffed so was royal who remain that way for 45 minutes in the freezing rain while Wilson begged officers to release her young son. He was crying complained that he and co start some type. He feels like he would like he's about to follow. And I hits or reassure him. Got his start Olympic anything happens to us. Police remove royals cops when a sergeant arrived on the scene meantime Wilson and others remain handcuffed for several hours while officers ransacked their home. Including ripping portions of the ceiling. A gun was never found no one was arrested. Wilson says the officers never apologized. Chicago police officer's behavior as if our children of color in their trauma is collateral damage today Wilson and her children filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department. CPD says it's not protocol to handcuffed children the department says at the time officers did not know royals age. We're not perfect. But we do try to ensure that those type things don't occur so I'll look into it if if someone has been held accountable then we'll do.

