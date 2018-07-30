2-year-old delivers burritos to firefighters in Northern California

Firefighters battling the Carr Fire received a special treat from 2-year-old Gracie: breakfast burritos. The toddler has two uncles and a grandfather who are helping to fight the raging wildfire.
0:37 | 07/30/18

Transcript for 2-year-old delivers burritos to firefighters in Northern California
