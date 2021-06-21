Transcript for 2-year-old dies in Detroit shooting

Hey it's. That's dailies gathered under candlelight near I 75 Saturday night he remember the life of two year old racing Cristian. Who was killed during a freeway shooting on Thursday. Bryson was in the backseat of his famous car still strapped in his car seat when he was shot. His nine year old brother sitting next when was also shot but survived. Yeah yeah. Yeah. Less than twelve hours after the vigil near the corner of Saint Mary's implement our Detroit's westside. Another child was shot an eleven year old boy. Now he's the vice affecting adults but right now the device is affecting children children are innocent but should not be coincidence at all. The eleven year old was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital. In stable condition this lead is shooting came just two days after a thirteen year old was shot and Inkster while also sitting in his car. He's still in critical condition. We think of gun violence as an epidemic and down. And that leads us to a lot of ideas from our action. How he's made his professor at the University of Michigan and a steady gun violence among youth in Michigan cities. He says is more kids are exposed again violence they continue the cycle as they get older. Meaning the problem compounds itself if you can reduce. And bio launched. And now a lot of credit and reducing gun violence more as a community called for change embraces came on Saturday races Stanley also called for the violence to stop. The freeway shootings detonator and and he. Out of hand MA has their nesting. Christian family into tree police are hoping people listen before another young life is taking too soon and before another family. Is left to grieve we cannot have another child shot decision in a board member of the town's junk and decision.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.