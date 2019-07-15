A Mom's Surprising Act of Kindness Toward Bullying Women at Tim Hortons Dianne Hoffmeyer decided to buy coffee for the two middle-aged women behind her in line who were rudely commenting about her looks.

Family makes life better for their young son and more children A family created "the frog" to help get their little boy moving; the child was born paralyzed from the chest down with spina bifida and spinal cord atrophy.