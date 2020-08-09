Transcript for 8-year-old girl killed in Chicago shooting

Loved ones of another little girl latest victim of this city's raging gun violence. Download the heat of losing a child eating beans didn't I Stater before you saddened and angered. And another child. Has lost their life to senses gun violence in the city Chicago. Just before 6 PM police say the gunman's car intentionally pulled off on a car with someone inside that police believe they've we're targeting. Our victim's vehicle was parked facing northbound on union avenue. Do offenders vehicle directly behind it. When the light turned green. He'll fighters vehicle immediately opened fire. Under victim's vehicle. Police say those gunshots heating eight year old little girl in the back as well as two other people inside the black SUV victim's vehicle continued. Northbound nonunion and crashed into a tree while witnesses say people nearby tried to save the little girl's life with CPR. Police CD gunman's car sped off. Government black Dodge Charger Mitt northbound on holt. Police Candace yet another crime scene in trying to find the person responsible. For killing another one of Chicago's children while another family. Figures out how will morn little girl. Chicago police officers also pointed out that they too are emotionally exhausted with the gun violence from its summer Chicago police say they have recovered more than 7000. Guns off the street later this morning superintendent brown is expected to address Labor Day weekend violence. Reporting University of Chicago hospital is making it BC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.