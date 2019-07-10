Transcript for 6-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting while sleeping

In Ohio would devastate it Cleveland residents will hold a march and vigil today to remember a six year old shot to death in her sleep. The Eric Lawson died early Saturday police say. Someone fired gunshots into her home. As she slept in the bed with her eight year old and five year old sisters at least one of the bullet hit her in the head. The X family says her sisters aren't shocked. They were sleeping Nikki may together. Together. The keys had lifts him. Right this this is not right. Is not right. Officials don't have any suspects in the killing police are offering a 25000. Dollar reward in this case.

