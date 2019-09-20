Transcript for 5-year-old girl missing in New Jersey

Investigators in New Jersey are expanding their search for girl reportedly kidnapped at a playground five year old polls say. Allah vessel was last seen at a park Monday her mother who was sitting in a car nearby said the man lured her daughter from the swings to a red van. Police say they have no clues after days of searching. We are not excluding any other lead any other information. Any other person any other car or any other description of anyone so what do they did this story about the red meat at red van and there's so many and oh Adam finds some thoughts upcoming resident is part of this is. Broke Sylvia's prop. Investigators returned to the family's home yesterday to question relatives a 20000 dollar reward is being offered in the case.

