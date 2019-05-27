Transcript for 5-year-old girl missing, uncle in custody: Police

Desperate search is underway for missing by federal growing you'd saw Elizabeth Shelley was last seen by her mother Saturday morning at their home near Salt Lake City. Police say the girl's uncle Alexander will pool is the main suspect he was visiting the family's home when the girl disappeared. Whipple was arrested Saturday on a probation violation and other charges authorities say he's not cooperating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.