5-year-old girl missing, uncle in custody: Police

Her uncle was taken into custody Saturday at about 6 p.m. for absconding probation and, among other charges, receiving stolen property and drinking under the influence.
0:21 | 05/27/19

Transcript for 5-year-old girl missing, uncle in custody: Police
Desperate search is underway for missing by federal growing you'd saw Elizabeth Shelley was last seen by her mother Saturday morning at their home near Salt Lake City. Police say the girl's uncle Alexander will pool is the main suspect he was visiting the family's home when the girl disappeared. Whipple was arrested Saturday on a probation violation and other charges authorities say he's not cooperating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

