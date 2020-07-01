Transcript for 5-year-old hospitalized after serious burns from dental appointment

The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges a five year old girl up in a hospital after a routine dental procedure. Left her with serious burns to the now and hearing problems. This allegedly stemmed from an appointment in January of last year. The girls parents brought her you'd just for kids dentistry and orthodox onyx to have multiple crowns put on her TE. After she was given anesthesia the lawsuit alleges dentist deep Karen Dillon used to tool called a diamond bird to prep the girls T. While using the tool the lawsuit says doctor dealing caused a spark to be produced. And that's spark caused the throat pack in the plaintiff's mouth to ignite and produce a fire that lasted for one or two seconds. Turk notes included in the signed affidavits say the girl was taken to UNC trauma where she spent four days for brings to the now. It also says she was readmitted six days later for burns and hearing problems.

