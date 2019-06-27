2-year-old hospitalized after being hit in the head by foul ball at Astros game

More
Fans asking for higher nets after a 2-year-old was hospitalized with skull fractures after being hit by a foul ball.
3:46 | 06/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2-year-old hospitalized after being hit in the head by foul ball at Astros game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:46","description":"Fans asking for higher nets after a 2-year-old was hospitalized with skull fractures after being hit by a foul ball.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63992442","title":"2-year-old hospitalized after being hit in the head by foul ball at Astros game","url":"/US/video/year-hospitalized-hit-head-foul-ball-astros-game-63992442"}