Transcript for 6-year-old among 3 killed in New York City house fire

Tragedy in Queens three people killed in a house fire in Elmhurst. To the victim's family members are seventy sexual grandfather and a six year old girl social say the fire may have been intentionally set by the third victim. Eyewitness News reporter Derek Waller joins us live with the details there. And candid details of this fire are horrific we have a grandfather. A little girl Andy Tennant. Who they say may have set this house here on fire. They are all dead and we also have a mother and her young child. In the hospital in critical condition clinging to life. This was the scene when C around 4 PM a highly unusual to alarm blaze in the middle of a summer afternoon. Among the dead a seventy sexual grandfather and a six year old little girl and now investigators are zeroing in on that now deceased at tenant. Who was on the verge of eviction when they say he doubts the kitchen gas and lit it up. Someone was living here temporarily. As a favor of someone who had just gotten out of the hospital. Maybe somebody with mental illness he probably got into an argument with the family. And he decided to score an accelerant gasoline. And as a result is that three people are dead. I'm. And so despite the rescue efforts and a fire alarm actually going off inside the house we also have faced 35 year old woman. And her ten month old little boy who are at the Cornell hospital. And in critical condition we're told with burns over most of their bodies of this investigation is continuing this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.