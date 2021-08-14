3-year-old missing from Pennsylvania camping spot

Dwight Dinsmore was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a black collar and a motorcycle printed on the front, police said.
0:34 | 08/14/21

3-year-old missing from Pennsylvania camping spot
