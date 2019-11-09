Transcript for 4-year-old Nashville girl escapes murder-suicide attempt: Police

Of the Erie sad story out of hermitage Saturday night police responded to this home just after 730 on dockside drive to the report of gunshots inside they found three people dead a grandfather or grandmother -- six year old grandchild. Police. Tell us and that 64 year old teary majors and shot and killed his 61 year old wife lay shade majors and then shot his six year old. Grandson Ty dogs and before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide. Now inside was also his four year old granddaughter. Who was not hurt police say she ran to a neighbor's house and told them what had happened now we did try to talk to neighbors today we found one woman who did not want to go on camera she told us she was walking her dog down the street when she heard a gunshot. A woman's scream another gunshot and a woman scream. That is when she went after her house and called 911. Next door to her is another woman who said that she had known the couple who lived here firm now sixty years now and she's just absolutely shocked. Vague great guy Adam used to mow the yard. Neighbors yards and things helped neighbors out. His wives was a very good paerson. I'm just as dumbfounded does everybody else's until why something like that had half. And now that neighbor Shelley will send said that the couple here did love their grandchildren and she does not know why they would do this of course police are still investigating. And looking for a motive for reporting in hermitage saucy animals news champ.

