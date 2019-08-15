3-year-old raises money for donations to children in need

More
The North Carolina child used her grandmother's lemonade recipe to raise money and donate diapers and baby wipes to a local homeless shelter.
0:51 | 08/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3-year-old raises money for donations to children in need
I don't know man. It's been coming up. The man come out its. Eight. Amazing thing. Rent your special room. Take right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"The North Carolina child used her grandmother's lemonade recipe to raise money and donate diapers and baby wipes to a local homeless shelter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64995026","title":"3-year-old raises money for donations to children in need","url":"/US/video/year-raises-money-donations-children-64995026"}