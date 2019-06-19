5-year-old steals show with National Anthem performance

More
The boy performed his rendition of the National Anthem at Southwest University Park in Texas.
2:08 | 06/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5-year-old steals show with National Anthem performance
Please remain standing as we honor America with singing of our National Anthem performed today by five year old Jacob Martins. Our. Seen. The time. I Wear. Lags snapped. And hats and little me. Who's branch JoAnne hopes and. It's time. Man out. Each balloon. Yeah. And a room or. Henry. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:08","description":"The boy performed his rendition of the National Anthem at Southwest University Park in Texas. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63814310","title":"5-year-old steals show with National Anthem performance","url":"/US/video/year-steals-show-national-anthem-performance-63814310"}